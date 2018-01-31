About Land Lines

This is the website for Land Lines, a research project that explored British nature writing from the late eighteenth century to the present. The project, running between 2017 and 2019, was a collaboration between researchers from the Universities of Leeds, Sussex and St Andrews, and involved various public events, including a museum exhibition, public talks, schools and a family fun day. This website acts as an information hub for past activities relating to the project, for current events organised as part of its two follow on projects, Tracks, Traces and Trails and Tipping Points. It also hosts the popular Land Lines blog. Land Lines and its follow on projects are funded by the Arts and Humanities Research Council.