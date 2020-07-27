Sisters Corresponding Across Town: Nocturnality and Nightjars

The Land Lines blog is delighted to share with you this nightjar-inspired poem and illustration, which was sent sent to us by illustrator Ilse Meijerink via her blog ‘Sisters Corresponding Across Town’. For more about Ilse, her sister Mariëlle and their work, please see the ‘About the Authors’ section at the bottom of the page.

Linocut by Ilse Meijerink (2015)

The poem below is a translation from the original in Dutch, which you can find here.

Nocturnality

do you know me?

I fly at night aroused by moths

you can hear me

sometimes see

but do you know me?

Goatsucker

Lich Fowl

ideas born from ignorance

afraid of what I do

I get names

Names

like pigeonholes

to put things in order

there are also those who venture

all alone in twilight

set off and keep walking

go with it with eyes wide

open and see how I live in shade

who look

not at the other

to ask if they see clearly

see me fly

in the air between trees

bird

rather square with wings wide

and earth drawn in my feathers

by Mariëlle Meijerink

About the Authors

Ilse and Mariëlle are sisters who reside in The Netherlands. Ilse is trained as an illustrator and Marielle specialised in screenwriting in film school.

Their mutual interest in nature was sparked at an early age where their mother would make them observant of all things growing on the ground and their father would point out every feathered thing he heard and saw flying in the sky.

When Ilse moved to Glasgow, the sisters started the correspondence blog immerpost.wordpress.com, where Mariëlle would write a short story or poem about something that caught her attention in the natural world and Ilse would respond with her own interpretation through drawing – and sometimes the other way around. The blog was started almost ten years ago and the siblings continued their correspondence when Ilse moved back to their home country.

Mariëlle (right) and Ilse (left), photo authors’ own